Klondike Blonde Drops New EP “Planet Klondike”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Klondike Blonde returned with “Live Forever” and her new EP “Planet Klondike,” blending raw emotion and fun rap under Nick Cannon’s label.

Klondike Blonde is back & better than ever! The buzzing rapper and singer makes her long-awaited return with the electrifying new single titled “Live Forever,” a bold, feel-good anthem that signals a powerful new era for the genre-blurring artist.

Klondike explains: “‘Live Forever’ sonically was inspired by 2018 Klondike and finding that sound again. The subject and title of the song came from me jotting down potential song names and ideas, in which I had wrote down ‘whatever, forever’. So when I played the beat, I kept that phrase in my head as I freestyled the song. Regardless of what life was throwing at me, it’s whatever! I’ma have fun with this s### regardless and keep it moving.”

In the song, Klondike croons: “There’s too much s### going on, I made too many sad songs. Yeah, so I turn up cause I need to. And I left cause I don’t need you.”

The takeaway? Klondike wants her fans to find the joy and beauty in any situation. Don’t take life too seriously, because it’s short and we must enjoy it! Alongside the single, Klondike releases her highly anticipated EP, Planet Klondike, displaying the realest, rawest, and most authentic version of herself.

Written and produced solely by Klondike, she states, “I wanted to tap more into my emotions and get vulnerable, while still keeping it turnt. I’m bringing fun rap back.”

ABOUT KLONDIKE BLONDE:

Born in Raleigh and raised in the Bay Area, Klondike Blonde’s perspective can reach listeners everywhere. Breaking boundaries with her sound, innovative sense of style, and “Big Gang” movement, she brings a much-needed energy to hip-hop and pop culture.

She began her musical career in high school as a way to escape a not-so-positive experience—she endured verbal bullying regularly.

Shortly after graduating high school in 2017, Klondike relocated to Atlanta, where she released her first two songs on Soundcloud, “Big Gang Glocks” and “Love Letter.” The arrival of these two tracks built her a nice buzz and solid social following on Instagram.

In 2018, she unveiled her first music video for “Drip,” which garnered 2 million YouTube views in a month.

This caught the attention of established artist and producer Jazze Pha, who quickly took her under his wing. Fast forward to 2025, she’s now signed to Nick Cannon’s Ncredible imprint, returning with her newest EP, Planet Klondike.