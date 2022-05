Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black keeps it pushing with his latest song with singer Jason Derulo.

Kodak Black is on a role. He had a major role on the new Kendrick Lamar album. The Haitian “brothers” say that they want to make this one of the songs of the summer. “Slidin’” is an unlikely song with an unlikely appeal. Let us know what you think in the comments.