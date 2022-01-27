Kool G Rap Returns With Freeway & Lil Fame (M.O.P.) On “Wiseguys”

Kool G Rap.

One of the greatest emcees of all times is back. The rapper, the cool genius of rap, returns with a new song that is certain to propel him well in the year 2022. Kool G Rap has joined forces with Lil Fame and Freeway for “Wiseguys” that hits like an East Coast banger from the Golden Era should.

Those that know G Rap, know that he was one of the architects of the super lyrical rapper as well as a voice of the streets. He influenced an entire generation, but is often times overlooked in the hierarchy of goats. This song definitely looks to bring him back to the forefront and into a more prominent space. And, by teaming up with the likes of Fame and Freeway, it certainly looks like it’s going to be a good year. The word on the street is that an album is not far behind.

The video shows law officials and DEA agents chasing the rap god and his crew, but facing an army of guns proves to be too much. The story is told masterfully by director MysterDL, who offers a surprise ending for those that watch until the conclusion. Salute to Moss on the beat with the boom, the bap and the scratch.

Check out Kool G Rap, Lil Fame, and Freeway on “Wiseguys.”