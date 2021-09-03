Krazymut Releases New Single “Smell Me”

Decatur, Georgia’s own Gerald Walker aka Krazymut is back again with a new single titled “Smell Me”. After releasing his latest 5 track EP “Dreams” he is back with another major hit after landing a distro deal with Sony Orchard. After the immediate success of his Dreams project the young aspiring artist shows no signs of […]

Decatur, Georgia’s own Gerald Walker aka Krazymut is back again with a new single titled “Smell Me”. After releasing his latest 5 track EP “Dreams” he is back with another major hit after landing a distro deal with Sony Orchard. After the immediate success of his Dreams project the young aspiring artist shows no signs of slowing down.

Stay connected with Krazymut, the artist has been on a steady grind since a very young age, he is very passionate about his music. From the outside looking in it seems to appear Krazymut will make it big one day and don’t wait until it’s too late to support the 19-year-old artist from Georgia.



Stream “Smell Me” On Spotify!



Follow Krazymut on Instagram!

https://www.instagram.com/krazymut/