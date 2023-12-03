KRS-One Proclaims “50 More Years Of Hip Hop”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

KRS-1 crafts a new song that proclaims Hip-Hop will here forever!

KRS-One has dropped a new music video, “50 More Years Of Hip-Hop,” in honor of Hip-Hop History Month. MLody produced the song and put the Blast Master’s diverse styles on full display.

KRS-One, whose real name is Lawrence Parker, is a legendary American rapper, songwriter, and Hip-Hop icon. Born on August 20, 1965, in Brooklyn, New York, he is renowned for his influential contributions to the hip-hop culture. KRS-One is often referred to as “The Teacha” due to his insightful and socially conscious lyrics.

He gained prominence as a founding member of the pioneering hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions (BDP) in the late 1980s. KRS-One’s lyrical prowess, combined with his activism and commitment to addressing social issues through his music, earned him a revered status in the Hip-Hop community.

Throughout his career, KRS-One has released numerous albums and singles, including classics like “Criminal Minded” and “My Philosophy.” His music often touches on themes of self-empowerment, social justice, and the preservation of Hip-Hop’s foundational principles.

KRS-One’s impact extends beyond music; he is also an educator, author, and lecturer, sharing his knowledge and insights about Hip-Hop culture and its historical significance. His dedication to the art form and his commitment to using Hip-Hop as a tool for positive change have solidified his legacy as one of the most influential figures in the history of Hip-Hop.