KRS-One’s Wife G. Simone Drops Soulful, Spiritual “Hallelujah”

G. Simone is bringing her signature style of soul to the front.

G. Simone is a well respected figure in Hip-Hop, in part for her close affiliation with KRS-One. In an era of figures in Hip-Hop, there is an aspect that that is missing. The spirituality is not readily present in music these days, especially on a commercial level. The other side of G. Simone is her own phenomenal singing ability. That talent rings out as she belts out “Hallelujah” on her latest song. The video, set in black and white, is a sobering reminder that there’s still some soul in R&B.

