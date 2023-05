Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The real Hip-Hop is over here wit Kryptik & Nelson Dialect. Check out “Grind Away.”

Paisley based MC/Producer Kryptik & London (Via Adelaide) based Nelson Dialect have connected for a new video and song, “Grind Away.”

The song was produced by Crink and the video produced by Dfacer.