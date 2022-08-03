Kuwait Artist Traphique Is Always Real With His Listeners

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

While the artist isn’t ready to fully disclose what he has in store next, he did ensure us that he has a bunch of new music coming soon.

Hailing from Kuwait, independent hip hop artist Traphique has been making waves with his unique underground sound.

The artist began writing music around 9 years of old but started recording his own songs at 15. Fast forward more than 10 years in the game, and Traphique has become a veteran.

Overcoming doubters and harmful drug addiction, Traphique is more than determined to make a name for himself among the greats. His main motivator is to spread positive vibes through his music, encouraging others to dream and go after what they want in life. “I want people to know that it really doesn’t matter where you’re from or what you’ve been through. If you really want to do something and you put in the work there is nothing that can stop you,” explained Traphique.

You can listen to Traphique on Spotify here:

You can follow Traphique on Instagram here:

https://instagram.com/iamtraph