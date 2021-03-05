L.A. Rapper Pure Luxury Drops ‘Original P’; Recalls Touring With YG, Developing His New Single, “WTH” (Where The Hoes?)

(AllHipHop Music)Today charismatic Los Angeles bred rapper Pure Luxury delivers his new single, “WTH” With a desire to make music that goes well beyond just the L.A. sound, Pure Luxury releases the upbeat and commercial friendly track from his upcoming project Original P. Refusing to stick to the script and with his sights on the end of the pandemic “WTH” visual is a hilarious slice of Pure Luxury’s humor. “The project is called Original P, I feel like my sound is like current and diverse on this project, but it’s still cohesive and as far as the sound,” Pure Luxury said. “People’s attention spans are so short, that I think for people to appreciate it they have to hear music that is straight to the point.” “Enrgy is this producer that made the beat, I found him on Youtube and his s### is crackin’, this s### be going crazy. It’s just a turn up song, I was irritated at my girl and I had to make something to turn up. That’s how I release my frustrations, I think people are gonna relate to it.” Raised in Inglewood and L.A.’s west side of the city, Pure Luxury is a multi-talented rapper who also plays the guitar, saxophone and drums after his parents introduced him to music around the age of 5 or 6. Having previously attended USC’s Thornton School of Music, Pure Luxury stepped away from college amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and the school’s rising cost of tuition of more than 75k per year. “I’ve been making music since I was 5 or 6 years years old. I play guitar, saxophone, drums stuff like that and I started just going crazy making beats in high school and my friend inspired me to rap. After unsuccessfully trying to get big rappers on beats I said f*ck it I’m gonna do it myself,” Pure Luxury explained. “Then I went to college, I never even wanted to go to college, but I went to school at USC and I went to the Thornton School of Music. I went because it made my parents happy and you have to get what you need out of the school. I just didn’t want to go into debt – 200 racks for a degree.” From quitting school to touring with YG on a nationwide tour Pure Luxury has had quite the run as he recently recalled his time on tour with YG and first getting his shot to blow up. “When I went on tour with YG it was crackin, then I thought I was about to blow up once I was about to go on tour with Game too. YG had hit me and his little brother tapped in and started managing me and I ended up signed to the president of 400 Ent, D Moore in 2020. The whole timeline is crazy but pretty much I signed a deal and he was giving me a little bit of bread but I didn’t feel like we utilized everything we had. I’m pretty much at the point with this whole Coronavirus stuff where I’ve upgraded my sound, I’m more mature with my sound and what I was doing was good, but it was some West Coast sh*t and I don’t want to get boxed in.” When asked to describe his sound, Pure Luxury explained that his sound is upbeat, turn up music, where he’s not trying to be the greatest rapper ever lyrically, he just wants to make radio hits. “It just depends on what kind of mood I’m in, but my sound is fun and upbeat and it’s turn up music. I mean honestly man I just want to get to the bag, it just depends on the mood but as far as songs are involved I just want to drop some bars on a song – I’m just trying to make radio. I don’t need crazy lyrics. I don’t care if I’m the greatest rapper ever, I just want to make stuff that’s dope,” he added. Describing his new project Original P, Pure Luxury said he wants people to have fun during this time of stress and tragedy with COVID-19. The new video for “WTH” reflects that fun and excitement that’s building for when things open back up in L.A.. “I just want people to feel good when they play WTH. It’s upbeat and I know when the scenes open back up, I’m going to be back on the scene,” Pure Luxury said. “I’m not no street dude or a hood banger, I’m not gonna cap. People be thinking I’m signed with a big crazy budget when they see my visuals, but we are just a small independent label.”
L.A. Rapper Pure Luxury Drops ‘Original P’; Recalls Touring With YG, Developing His New Single, “WTH” (Where The Hoes?)
