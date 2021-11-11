LA Artist, BrokeTilFriday Defies Odds Against Him In The Music Industry Coming Up As An Incredible Independent Talent.

Producer, engineer, and artist BrokeTilFriday takes the stage in his life by coming up in the music industry showcasing all his talents and creative abilities. Coming up with his own music video concepts, producing & freestyling most of his music is no easy feat, combining passion and love for music as a whole is what […]

Producer, engineer, and artist BrokeTilFriday takes the stage in his life by coming up in the music industry showcasing all his talents and creative abilities. Coming up with his own music video concepts, producing & freestyling most of his music is no easy feat, combining passion and love for music as a whole is what kick-started his drive to perform all around the world and collaborate with some of his favorite artists and inspirations including Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and NBA Youngboy. In a recent interview when asked where his name came from, BrokeTilFriday responded “Growing up I asked a few people for some money but they said they would be broke till Friday.”

The determination and motivation behind BrokeTilFriday’s story are one so many can relate to, and listeners all around are slowly getting caught in the momentum of his unique sound. Only 2 years in the industry, BrokeTilFriday is signed to his own Label, BrokeTilFriday LLC. Already captivating attention steadily as his independent vision shines through his music, it’s only a matter of time before we see something making bigger waves.

Keep up with them here: www.instagram.com/broketilfriday4