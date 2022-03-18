Laaawwd Teams With Too Dope! For Latest Single “Skreet”

Laaawwd comes correct with his brand new track with Too Dope called “Skreet.” Take a listen!

Texas native Laaawwd returns to Dubai for his latest visual “Skreet.” The new single is blessed with an infectious track, courtesy of Too Dope! Crash Test Dummy Productions and appears on Laaawwd’s new mixtape, “Pseu*do*nym”, which dropped today.

Laaawwd describes “Skreet” as a glimpse in to ‘the world of Laaawwd’ loaded with a high energy vibe – perfect for dripping and riding.

This week will find Laaawwd ‘dripping and riding’ through Austin at several SXSW showcases. You will find his performance schedule and Gram link below. Pull up!

SXSW Performance Schedule:

Wed. 3/16 – Chopstars & Friends – @ Swing Hookah Lounge 2-5pm

Wed. 3/16 – Streets Verified Concert – @ Peckerheads 9pm- 2am

Thursday 3/17 – Texas Is Lit – @ Vulcan Gas Company

Friday 3/18 – Dice Soho & Friends – @ Michelins 1pm-10pm

Saturday 3/19 – Power Slam – @ Tellers 12-5