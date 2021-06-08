“Labeled A Boss Remix” Brings Two Canadian Rising Rappers Josh Clarke & TV Gucci Together

Check out this new joint called “Labeled A Boss Remix” by Josh Clarke and TV Gucci.

Josh Clarke and TV Gucci combine musical prowess for a new energetic single titled “Labeled A Boss Remix.”

To add flair to the upbeat track, a Sci-Fi themed visual with effect-laden scenes is guaranteed to have viewers’ eyes glued to their television or smartphone screens.

Both artists are excited to share the entertaining video and thrilling song as it was in the works

for a couple of months.

“TV GUCCI is a great artist to work with, energy is on point, and he has a similar work ethic to mine,” Clarke said. “When two emcees with cohesive energy and approaches combine, magic

happens.”

Josh Clarke is a talented multi-layered rap and R&B artist from Canada. Keep your eye out for his unique sound and a wise mindset.

Add in a co-sign by OVO affiliate and rising star TVGUCCI, you have a new potential hit on the way! “Labeled A Boss Remix” is on all DSPs, and the video is on YouTube.