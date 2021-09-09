LaLa Jacey Delivers Sultry Visual For “I Need Money”

Rising Decatur, Georgia recording artist Lala Jacey hits the stage as she recreates the Ice Cube classic film “The Player’s Club” for her hot new single “I Need Money.” In the visual, Lala plays the iconic character Diamond (Lisa Raye), a new stripper making her debut, which leads to a wild ride inside the strip […]

Rising Decatur, Georgia recording artist Lala Jacey hits the stage as she recreates the Ice Cube classic film “The Player’s Club” for her hot new single “I Need Money.” In the visual, Lala plays the iconic character Diamond (Lisa Raye), a new stripper making her debut, which leads to a wild ride inside the strip club lifestyle filled with shady club owners, strippers and customers. The visual plays out a lot like the classic film with Jacey showing off hypnotizing dance moves while turning customers into fans with raunchy lyrics and catchy money-motivated hook.

Taking us to LaLa Land, “I Need Money” prepares us for the release of the debut EP, titled <em>Welcome to LaLa Land</em>. Before “I Need Money,” Jacey created a buzz on the B4L track “Together.” As she ascends throughout the underground, her musical aspirations are to collaborate with modern-day female Hip-Hop superstars Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and City Girls. “I Need Money” is available on all streaming platforms via own imprint.

Watch Lala’s paper chasing visual for “I Need Money” now.