Lance Pique Unveils Newest Project “Necksnappas”

Lance Pique just dropped 12 banging joints on his new album “Necksnappas.”

Austin popstar Lance Pique recently released his latest project Necksnappas. The 12-track LP has features from Polyester the Saint, Premo Rice, and Detroit’s very own Payroll Giovanni.

The project serves as Lance’s 3rd studio album, following his previous release Revelry.

Necksnappas is the quintessential hustler soundtrack. From the growling ambition of “Intro,” to the salacious bravado of “R&R,” Lance delivers a dynamic balance of smooth conviction and lustful charisma.

Lance is rumored to be working on a collaboration with Chevy Woods. Fans can expect the release of his forthcoming album titled Lucid Lance,” which will arrive Summer of 2022.