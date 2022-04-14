New Orleans Artist LANGSTON Unveils New Single “No Cream”

AllHipHop caught up with Langston on the heels of his newest single, “No Cream.” Read our exclusive interview with the buzzing rapper below!

Langston is here to make his mark, one fire record at a time. Hailing from New Orleans, the rising star creates his own sound, fusing the worlds of soul, pop, and R&B into one. Growing up in a musical household and singing in his father’s church choir, the singer-songwriter’s 4-octave range and ability to play the piano did not go unnoticed.

Soon after, Langston took his talents to New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA) where he began classical vocal training. Years later, Langston earned a full scholarship to Berklee College of Music, where he graduated with a BA in Music Business Management. His long list of credits include writing for films such as Instant Family, Hustlers, Shaft, Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, and more.

Langston describes himself as “driven, passionate, and charismatic, with a unique approach to his blend of Soul and Pop. His sound is all about connecting with the listeners through high-energy release, uplifting melodies, and striking vocal performances, delivering a falsetto vocal in the likes of Prince, Smokey Robinson and El DeBarge.”

AllHipHop: Being from New Orleans, what was that like growing up?

Langston: Growing up in New Orleans was like no other. I always say there are 3 unique places in the United States which are New York, San Francisco and New Orleans. The culture is so rich and I am blessed to be from the birthplace of Jazz. Growing up in New Orleans, you could find the local mailman blowing the trumpet like Louis Armstrong. I also had the pleasure to attend N.O.C.C.A, which was one of the top art schools where I was able to receive classical vocal training. I grew up under many music legends who shaped me into the artist I am today, in which you can hear some of their influence in “No Cream.”

AllHipHop: When did you fall in love with music?

Langston: I fell in love with music at the age of 5. I credit my parents for pushing me to explore my early love for musicianship. Growing up, my Father was a pastor of a church with a sufficient congregation. On weekdays, my sister Logan and I would roleplay as if we were leading the songs in the church. Performing was always in me as I felt it was my duty to make people feel good through music. I had the advantage of discovering and developing my music ability in the church where being nervous was not an option. I started off banging on the drums as it was my first love. My Uncle Troy often tells me he knew music was in me by the way I’d play the drums. I later developed a love for both piano and organ as I often imitated Stevie Wonder, Jamie Foxx and John Legend.

AllHipHop: What’s the biggest takeaway from your time at Berklee?

Langston: Berklee shaped me into the artist I am today. I was awarded a full scholarship from Berklee City Music as it was my dream school. I had the pleasure of studying with some of the best professors who have worked with major artists such as James Taylor, Stevie Wonder and many more. It was such a humbling experience as every musician played at an advanced level. I had the pleasure of graduating with a B.A. in Music Business Management in 2 years from one of the top music schools.

AllHipHop: Bring us back to when you recorded “No Cream“

Langston: The story of “No Cream” is definitely one for the books. I remember being in my room and praying to God for a hit record that would change the world. Within five minutes the words “Don’t want no cream in my coffee” immediately came out of my mouth. This record was created from divine inspiration. From there, the emotions took over and every phrase and melody was so natural as I was singing from a place of admiration.

AllHipHop: What do you want fans to take away from this record?

Langston: I want fans to know they are loved and true beauty comes from within. Oftentimes melanated women, or as I call “Brown Sugar” are underrepresented when it comes to societal standards of beauty. They, too, deserve recognition for the beauty they possess. No matter what color or ethnicity, I want fans to be able to look in the mirror and see the queen or king within themselves.

AllHipHop: What can we expect next?

Langston: I’m most excited to showcase my versatility and present Langston to the world. Breathing life into the Pop-Soul genre one song at a time.