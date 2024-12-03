LaRussell And Rexx Life Raj Jump On Karega Bailey’s “Ten Thousand”

The powerful single “Ten Thousand,” produced by Jonny Gold and Mntra of Gold Sauce, serves as the debut track from Karega Bailey’s anticipated album, WINGS Over WAVES. This inspiring release is brought to life visually by directors Natho and Plex of OG Media, whose creative direction elevates the song’s emotional tone. Adding depth to the track are the choral vocals of SOL Development, melding with guests Rexx Life Raj and Bay-innovator LaRussell. Together, these artists create a rich musical experience, that will make listeners love this positive song.
