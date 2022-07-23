Latino Rapper Koyote the Konnection Drops New Single Sueltate 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Sueltate by Koyote The Konnection out now Produced by Ibsen

Southern California Latino rap artist, songwriter, and entrepreneur Genaro Bautista aka Koyote The Konnection, formally known as (Aka Coyote), was signed to HiPower Entertainment (Mr. Capones record label) back in the early 2000s. While under Capones Label Koyote Collaborated with legendary Multiplatinum recording artists such as Lil Rob, Goldie Loc from The Eastsidaz, Kid Frost, DTTX from the Latin hip-hop duo Lighter Shade of Brown and More.

After leaving Hipower Entertainment in 2009, Koyote decided to go independent. During that period, he collaborated with Quino, the Lead singer from Big Mountain Band, on an unreleased record titled “Turn I Loose,” which is to drop winter of 2022.

Sueltate by Koyote The Konnection is the newest single released under Kryptic Reign Music (Koyote’s New Label) which dropped this past week on July 15th, 2022. Kryptic Reign Music is an independent record label founded by Juan Carlos Fajardo Jr, aka Rapper and songwriter Xpression. Koyote and Xpression are brainstorming ideas for the upcoming music video for Sueltate set to film in August of 2022. Sueltate is a Latin urban reggaeton club banger with a Los Cangris feel for the ladies to turn up, get loose and shake it.

Listen to Sueltate by Koyote The Konnection on Spotify, now produced by Ibsen

