LeRoy Mobley’s First Hit “Better Together” Continues to Climb The Charts

LeRoy Mobley has been interested in music since he was a child. It has been more evident in some areas of his life than others as he has had to prioritize things at various phases of his life. Returning to his boyhood love, LeRoy is focused on music more than ever in an effort to take his music to the next level. He has received a lot of positive feedback for his music, and his debut track on Spotify, “Better Together,” continues to climb his Spotify streaming chart.

“Better Together” is a lovely song that encapsulates what it means to come together and strive for a greater good. Many individuals nowadays believe that they must do it alone in order to show a statement, but in reality, things would go a lot better if they banded together and asked for help when they needed it. There’s a reason this LeRoy Mobley song has stood the test of time and will long be one of his great songs since it exudes a spiritual aura.

“Better Together” evokes a mood that few musicians in the industry today can match. LeRoy hopes to build on this timeless hit and continue to raise the standard for himself and his music by utilizing this to his advantage. LeRoy Mobley is a star in the making and you should check him out if you haven’t already done so.

