Let yourself loose, become a mythical beast. JordanJohn’s new track “Myth” lets you do just that.

JordanJohn’s exciting new song “Myth” has surpassed all expectations. His song, which was posted a few weeks ago, is breaking streaming records on Spotify, Apple Music, and other music services. His fans are stunned. But all of that becomes obvious when you listen to the music.

Jordan began playing music when he was nine years old. His father, who was a DJ, encouraged him to pursue music. His father taught him the fundamentals of hip-hop. Jordan eventually transitioned to composing house music. Jordan’s father bought him his first DJ setup after discovering his musical talent.

The song “Myth” distinguishes John from other musicians in his genre. His musical approach is not straightforward. It is, on the contrary, extremely intricate and well-constructed. Something only Jordan can produce. We are confident that Jordan John will continue to have hits like this in the future.

If you’re looking for the next hot artist in house music, look no further. Jordan John’s music is certain to blow your mind. This year, he has also launched two additional tracks, “Drip” and “Myth.” We recommend checking him out if you want to get a fresh taste for house music, something that you have needed for a long time.

Listen to “Myth” here: