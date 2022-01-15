Lexnour Is A Canadian Producer Making Big Waves in LA

Lexnour is most known for producing almost all of Dax’s music, including hit singles such as She Cheated Again, My Last Words, Joker, My Heart Hurts, Gotham, and many more.

Lexnour is a globally recognized producer who continues to create great music while inspiring countless upcoming producers and artists from around the world. The Canadian-born producer who currently lives in Los Angeles has worked with numerous talented artists including Dax, Tech N9ne, Lecrae, Phora, Snow Tha Product, Tyler Yaweh, Clever, Soulja Boy, Lil Xan, YBN Nahmir, Yelawolf, Riff Raff, Blocboy JB and many others.

Lexnour is most known for producing almost all of Dax’s music, including hit singles such as She Cheated Again, My Last Words, Joker, My Heart Hurts, Gotham, and many more. “He is independent and so am I, and always have been”, Lexnour says. He produced 13 out of 16 songs on Dax’s first-ever album “Paint Paints Paintings”, which just recently came out.

The talented producer is also extremely successful in selling beats online by posting on his YouTube and Beatstars accounts. Beatstars is the top best-selling site in the world and Lexnour has collaborated with them as well on content. He has grown a lot in the last couple of years and is now able to sell enough beats online to make a great living.

When he’s not in the studio, Lexnour can be found on TikTok promoting his beats. Lexnour posts challenges on his TikTok page of over 350k followers. He typically plays a beat and gets thousands of artists to contribute in a live duet with him. Each video generates thousands of views, and hundreds to thousands of videos are created to his original beat.

Instagram: @lexnourbeats

TikTok: @lexnour

YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCzNqgUamO8w_K1T-eIDar6w