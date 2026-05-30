Lexnour Teases New Single “Baby Don’t Play,” Hinting at a Genre-Blending Sound Fans Haven’t Heard Before

Independent artist and producer Lexnour may have another unexpected release on the way.

Over the past few days, the Canadian artist appeared to tease snippets of an upcoming record titled “Baby Don’t Play,” set for release on June 3, with fans already speculating about the direction of the sound.

Based on early previews, “Baby Don’t Play” appears to continue the emotionally driven themes often heard throughout Lexnour’s catalog — although this time packaged through a more upbeat and unpredictable sound. The record reportedly blends elements of hip-hop, pop, country and rock, making it one of his more experimental releases to date.

While not much has been revealed yet, early reactions suggest listeners are expecting another emotionally charged record — although the energy surrounding the teaser feels noticeably more upbeat.

Like much of Lexnour’s catalog, the release remains largely independent. The song was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Lexnour himself, while longtime collaborator Geivon “EG” Cisneros contributed as co-writer and directed the accompanying music video. Lexnour also served as producer on the visual, with Nick Mays, a frequent collaborator behind several of his previous videos, handling cinematography.

The visual appears to continue Lexnour’s hands-on approach to releases, where much of the creative process remains internal despite reaching audiences of millions across social platforms.

Whether “Baby Don’t Play” becomes another heartbreak anthem or introduces a new layer to Lexnour’s evolving sound remains to be seen — but if recent releases are any indication, fans likely won’t have to wait long before forming opinions.

“Baby Don’t Play” releases June 3 on all streaming platforms.