LG Izz is About to Explode On the Mainstream with the Hit Song “Babyface.

LG Izz is about to explode on the mainstream landscape and, today, delivers his breakout moment with the new visual for the recent hit, “Babyface.” After building a name for himself opening for the likes of Dave East, A Boogie Wit Tha Hoodie, and PNB Rock, in the new visual, Izz takes his fans sightseeing in Barcelona. showing us how far he’s come, the rising star raps about proving everyone wrong and making his dreams come true.

Constructing a series of buzzing songs, fans describe his style as something for everyone to enjoy. “Diverse,” he said about his style in a press release. ”I am capable of creating so many different vibes, I can’t really own a “style” because I have many.” Starting at twelve years old he remembers recording music on his mother’s webcam. Till this day, if searched hard enough, there are old.”

