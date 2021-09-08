Liam Dineen Becomes an Independent Musician on Social Media

“Musicians want to be the loud voice for so many quiet hearts.” – Billy Joel

Musicians portray their thoughts through music which doesn’t necessarily need words to be understood. It requires that special talent and zeal to weave your emotions into notes to form music. However, with the advent of digital media, talents across the world have found a platform to showcase their skills to the world. While this has opened a gateway to opportunities, it has also made the space highly competitive. Talent has to be unique to be distinguished. Over the last few years, only a handful of musicians have sustained their fame on platforms of social media.

Musician and music producer Liam Dineen is one of them. The young and talented artist has now become one of the biggest music sensations on social media through his engaging content. He has been consistent in his effort to entertain his fans on social media and that explains his huge follower base of 8.5 million. Liam Dineen started his journey in his teens as a drummer in a rap band. He eventually found a 9 to 5 job, which was suffocating his talent. After he explored the possibilities of social media, Liam quit his job to pursue his passion.

It was not easy for him to build such a crazy fan following. Initially, he struggled to get noticed. With no one to guide him and no music label to showcase his talent, Liam was on his own to find his audience. With dedication and hard work, Liam Dineen managed to grow his fan base. Now with millions across the world waiting to listen to him, the 33-year-old musician doesn’t need a label to launch his debut song. He built his own platform, created his own follower base, and also launched himself as an artist purely based on his unique talent and refined sense of music.

In 2021, Liam Dineen made his debut into the music industry with the single “Go Getta”. Within a few weeks of its release, the song earned millions of views across all social media platforms and even became a trending track on many of them. The song is essentially a hard-hitting track that blends undertones of soft music. The lyrics are relatable to real-world issues and he has managed to connect to the audiences on a personal level.

After the overwhelming response of his debut single, Liam Dineen is now preparing to launch his upcoming album. It is expected to be released by the end of this year across all his social media accounts. Liam has not spoken much about this project and wants to keep it a secret for now. He is busy preparing for this album which will present a series of fresh music and thrilling tracks to his audiences.

Liam Dineen wants to continue his journey in the music industry through social media as he has a list of goals to be achieved in the coming years. He is resolved to keep engaging his fans through stunning content and grow his follower base to another staggering number in the future.