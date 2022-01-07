Lieutenant $hyne Pays Homage To Young Dolph, Big Ceo & Others In “trials & Tribulation” Visual

“Trials & Tribulations” was directed by Chindeu “Mr. Chin” Ernesto. With delicately crafted lyrics derived from his heart, $hyne gives the listening audience a glimpse into the pain he feels on the inside from losing countless loved ones over the past few years.

With the ongoing violence in the streets of Memphis, Lieutenant $hyne pays homage to his beloved brothers in the heartfelt tribute video for his new single, “Trials & Tribulations” which will appear on his debut album, “Destined 2 $hyne.”

“Trials & Tribulations” was directed by Chindeu “Mr. Chin” Ernesto. With delicately crafted lyrics derived from his heart, $hyne gives the listening audience a glimpse into the pain he feels on the inside from losing countless loved ones over the past few years. “Trials & Tribulations” was produced by Blackout and follows the release of $hyne’s blazing “8 Legged Freak” EP. Both are available on all streaming platforms.

“Trials & Tribulations” Official Music Video

“Trials & Tribulations” Master Purchase Link: https://unitedmasters.com/m/61b784246b55ac55de202882

Spotify:

https://LtShyne901.com

https://www.instagram.com/LtShyne901