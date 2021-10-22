Lil Chris And HBK Banz Drop New Video For “Mud Baby”

Check out this new banger by Lil Chris and HBK Banz titled “Mud Baby.”

“Mud Baby” is a raw song straight from the streets to the recording booth.

Both HBK Banz and Lil Chris go all in when speaking on what it’s taken to come up from where they started. The deep and heavy beats of the song match the gravity of the stories that are spoken by HBK Banz and Lil Chris.

Both artists reflect on the struggles of life, where they came from and what they have gone through to reach the life they have today.

Chicago’s Lil Chris sings on the catchy chorus: “I’m having dreams about success, I’m having nightmares about failing…” — summing up the pressures of maintaining the lavish lifestyle they now have, all while not getting too lost in the fortune and forgetting where they came from.

Produced by producer Danny Hajj (2KBABY & Fase Yoda), “Mud Baby” hits all streaming platforms on October 22nd.

Christopher Ward known artistically as Lil Chris is a multi-talented rapper, producer, and writer, hailed as “The New Anthem of Chicago.”

He emerges with a new and different sound: rapping about authentic, real-life stories with innovative melodies.

“It’s like you’re listening to different, unique artists on the track, but it’s the same person,” says one music industry executive who describes Lil Chris’s music as very melodic, aggressive, and dynamic.

Lil Chris has worked with, and performed alongside Cardi B., Twista, Lupe Fiasco, Future, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, and Yo Gotti.

After independently releasing 3 mixtapes — “Live and Learn,” “Medication Music,” and “Mobb Tiez” — Lil Chris released his album Survival, spearheaded by lead single “Hidden Pain” which debuted on BET and charted on Urban Radio for over 7 weeks.

His latest album South West with the late rapper FBG Duck debuted on the top 100 Apple iTunes Charts and has collected over 10 million digital streams across all platforms.

Artist and activist, Lil Chris is signed to Boss of Bosses Music. His unique and authentic lyrics show why he’s making a wave for himself, reaching further than music and into community service which he takes pride in.

His recent collaborations Include Twista, FBG Duck, and Jhe Rooga. His song “We Made It” was featured in the movie Dutch, now streaming on BET Network.

Chris is currently working on his seventh album that will include tracks produced by HitMaka and features from other well-known artists.

Lenardo Cushmeer Jr. known artistically as HBK Banz is a multi-talented rapper, writer, and entertainer, hailing from the Westside of Chicago. At the young age of 3, he began going to the studio with his father and rapping. After going through many highs and lows in life, music was the one constant that remained in Hbk Banz’s world.



In 2015, he became serious about pursuing music full-time and released his first single “Penny Hardaway” that he dedicated to his late mother. HBK Banz’ music is distinctive, fun, and captures the audience with his melodic harmonies, heavy beats, and rhythmic flow. From original sounds to lyrics inspired by real life experiences, he

connects on a deep level with his audience. HBK Banz’ most recent single is “For Us,” available on all streaming platforms.