Lil Harold Drops Deluxe Edition of Breakout Viral Project “Larry,” Taps Offset In New “Good Times” Visual

Check out Lil Harold’s new video for “Good Times” featuring rap superstar Offset. Take a look!

It’s 2022, which means Lil Harold is taking over the rap game once and for all with the release of the deluxe edition of his breakout viral project, Larry. Last year, the original Larry captivated the culture and cemented Harold as one of the hottest artists-to-watch, racking up over 5 million streams and standout co-signs from Drake, Travis Scott, Druski, and more.

He dedicated the project to his friend Larry who tragically passed away, and went on to name each track after a friend who knew Larry.

Lil Harold also dropped the visual for featured track, Good Times, tapping fellow Atlanta native Offset. Clocking in at 3.5 minutes, the music video is reminiscent of your perfect summertime kickback, bringing all the good vibrations — on brand with the title of the song. Good Times replays The S.O.S. Band’s 1980 classic “Take Your Time (Do It Right).” Meanwhile, Offset enters the scene with his signature flow, as both rappers turn up in true Atlanta fashion.

If you follow him on the Gram, you’ll see the numbers “21” before his name in his IG handle. Hailing from Summerhill in Atlanta, the rising star is a longtime friend of 21 Savage and signed to 21’s Slaughter Gang Entertainment.

