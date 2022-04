Lil Jay just got out of jail a few days ago literally and he’s already shaking things up! Some of that is related to his shade of Lil Von and his denial of being gay (a rumor I did not bother to cover). But he’s back with the bars! Chiraq Wolverine drops “Bars of Clout 3,” which is in the lineage of his original one. The CloutLord is back! The game was meant to be shaken up!