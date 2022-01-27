Lil Rari Skrt Drops ‘Run!’

Lil Rari Skrt most recently dropped a 5 song EP titled ‘Sion’ which showcases the diverse songwriting abilities Lil Rari Skrt brings to the table.

Upcoming hip hop artist Lil Rari Skrt has been looking to make a name for himself ever since he came onto the scene 2 years ago. The creative has been working with Forever Getting Cash Dynasty and has been managed by 4 Paws Entertainment Group.

The artist most recently dropped a 5 song EP titled ‘Sion’ which showcases the diverse songwriting abilities Lil Rari Skrt brings to the table. On ‘Run!’, the artist delivers a delicate flow, almost off-beat at times, over a spacey 808 based instrumental.

Lil Rari Skrt has more music coming soon, also planning more video drops at the beginning of the new year as well.

You can listen to Lil Rari Skrt here:

You can follow Lil Rari Skrt here:

https://www.instagram.com/lilrariskrtofficial/