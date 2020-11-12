Lil Wayne Drops Visuals For “NFL” Featuring Gudda Gudda And HoodyBaby

(AllHipHop Music)
multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning music icon Lil Wayne drops the fast-paced music video for his latest single “NFL” feat. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby released via Young Money Records/Republic Records. Scenes from the “NFL” music video are also featured in Amazon Prime Video’s new live sports promo.
The “NFL” music video follows the release of the highly anticipated Tha Carter V Deluxe Edition (listen HERE) – the 33-song album includes new contributions from Raekwon, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane and Post Malone. Wayne has been on a hot-streak in 2020 – releasing his fifth No. 1 album Funeral (listen HERE), as well as releasing fan-favorite projects on digital streaming platforms, including Free Weezy Album (FWA) (listen HERE) and No Ceilings mixtape.