Lil Wayne’s new song has people thinking he’s back! And also it features DMX. Listen to “Kant Nobody” and let us know what you think.

It looks like Lil Wayne is mounting a comeback. A lot of people are calling for it after he showed out on “Kant Nobody,” his latest song. The dude is a phenomenal artist and really should be at the top of these lists in a way that commemorates his greatness!

Give it a listen and let me know if you think this is an indication that Carter VI is on the way,