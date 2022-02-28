Lil Wayne – “MegaMan”

Enjoy “Tha Carter IV” visual album as a part of the continued celebration of the tenth anniversary of the groundbreaking record.

After watching this video someone could reasonably say that Lil Wayne makes music to our ears and visuals so dope your eyes bleed. This visualizer that goes along with “MegaMan” is the perfect visual experience to turn up the volume on max and get lit, however you decided to do that.

Watch as Tim Fox and his team perfect the visualizer concept with Lil Wayne’s “MegaMan” a throwback to his iconic Tha Carter IV album. Enjoy Tha Carter IV visual album as a part of the continued celebration of the tenth anniversary of the groundbreaking record.