Lil Westside Premieres “Up All Night” Visuals

Lil Westside has been arriving and appearing all over on a weekly basis.

Dominating the industry on behalf of Duval County, Lil Westside remains on a rapid rise with back-to-back bangers under Burke’s new label 50/40 Records. Having kept the new signee in heavy rotation, Lil Westside premieres the new raved release “Up All Night” following her hot hit, “I Am Not Them”. In fact, the previously praised single racked up more than 70K views in less than 24 hours following its unveiling.

Trailblazing through the industry all 2023, the standout star keeps releasing raved records from her album Underdog:A Westside Story. From “Rearrangement”, “BOOLING ON THE WESTSIDE” to “I Am Not Them,” to the latest offering “Up All Night”, Lil Westside has been arriving and appearing all over on a weekly basis.

Furthermore, the rising rhymer proves that she’s on an unstoppable strive to the top of her stardom! Don’t believe me? Press play on the astounding album, Underdog:A Westside Story available on your preferred streaming platform. For now, press play on the premiere visuals for her highlighted hit “Up All Night” here at All Hip Hop. Lastly, let us know what you think!

Connect:

https://instagram.com/lilwestside1k