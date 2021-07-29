Lil Yachty Drops Vibrant “Love Music” Video

Lil Yachty has returned with the vibrant music video for his recently released single “Love Music” via Quality Control & Motown.

Released in late June, “Love Music” garnered widespread praise from fans and press alike, showcasing Yachty’s unique versatility and adaptable sound and stylings.

In the new visual, Yachty showcases his dynamic, artistic sense through a surreal, candy-coated lense. Yachty floats through the video with a love interest who serves as the inspiration for the song.

“Love Music” and its subsequent visual come on the heels of Yachty’s highly-acclaimed Michigan Boy Boat mixtape earlier this year. Yachty has also been expanding his business arsenal with a handful of non-musical ventures.

The Atlanta native has created a VC company alongside rapper Bhad Bhabie, launched his new unisex nail-paint line Crete, and has made his own cryptocurrency YachtyCoin.

He will soon be bringing his humor and personality to HBO Max \with a show based on the card game ‘UNO.” Watch for more to come soon from the innovative rapper.