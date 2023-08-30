Lil Yachty Releases The Colorful, Bright “TESLA”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Yachty is back with another eccentric outing courtesy of Cole Bennett, MitchGoneMad and WessGoneMad.

In 2023, Lil Yachty has had a highly productive year. In January, he ventured beyond the boundaries of Hip-Hop with his fifth studio album, “Let’s Start Here.” This 14-track project featured collaborations with notable artists such as Diana Gordon, Teezo Touchdown, Justine Skye, Fousheé, Ant Clemons, Daniel Caesar, and more. Since then, the talented artist from Atlanta has maintained his creative momentum, dropping tracks like “Strike (Holster),” “Satellite,” “SOLO STEPPIN CRETE BOY,” and “SLIDE.”

Lil Boat made a triumphant return with a fresh single titled “TESLA.” Following in the vein of his recent work, the song, produced by MitchGoneMad and WessGoneMad, is brimming with carefree, but confident verses about life, luxurious living, and other randomness.

Accompanying the release of “TESLA” is the music video directed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade fame. The visual showcases Lil Yachty sporting stylish ensembles against a backdrop of vividly colored settings.

In September, he will start the “The Field Trip Tour,” which spans North America initially and then overseas in November.