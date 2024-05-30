Judgemental Records Producer Lino3x Debuts With “I Ain’t Average”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lino3x, producer at Judgemental Records, releases his debut single “I Ain’t Average,” aiming to dominate the Delaware music scene.

With collaborations featuring Hip-Hop titans like Jahlil Beats, The Beat Bully, and Black Metaphor, and appearances on “Beat Talk” with Grammy-winning Cool from Cool N Dre, Lino3x’s portfolio is gaining traction.

He’s also received guidance from renowned producer and engineer Young Guru.

“I Ain’t Average” showcases the innovative spirit of this Delaware-native producer.

The track blends harmonic soundscapes and thundering 808s, setting a distinct tone.

To bring the vision to life, Lino3x enlisted local Delaware videographers Mscenefilms and 4kivisions, along with up-and-coming photographer LeekBanks.

The visual story unfolds in front of Gallery302, a local sneaker consignment store that embodies Delaware’s cultural essence.

The emerging producer’s discography includes notable works such as “N.O. A Goodfellas Cadence” produced by Lino3x, and “GK Black Mobb,” co-produced with the Beat Bully

Additional collaborations include “NOGK Fire & Ice.”

The single “I Ain’t Average” is now available across all major streaming platforms.

For more of Lino3x’s work, visit Judgemental Records’ official websites and social media channels.

Check out “I Ain’t Average” and dive into Lino3x’s innovative soundscapes:

Listen on major platforms.

More from Judgemental Records: Linktree.com/JudgementalRecords, JudgementalRecords.com