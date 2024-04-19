Listen To Nas And DJ Premier’s “Define My Name” On The 30th Anniversary Of “Illmatic”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nas and DJ Premier represent for the hardcore, head-nodding, 90s Hip-Hop heads with their latest, “Define My Name.”

It’s incredible to see iconic collaborators like Nas and DJ Premier come together again after so many years. Their work on Illmatic is legendary in the Hip-Hop community, and a reunion track instantly generates a lot of excitement among fans.

“Define My Name” is another classic with Nas’s lyrical prowess and DJ Premier’s timeless production skills. The anticipation is high and the wave is growing every second. It’s always exciting to see artists of this caliber continuing to push boundaries and create music that resonates with audiences.

With their track record of creating magic together, there’s no doubt that “Define My Name” will be well-received by fans of both Nas and DJ Premier. It’s a testament to the enduring influence and relevance of their creative partnership. And all of this happens on the 30th anniversary of Nas’s seminal classic, Illmatic.