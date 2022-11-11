Fredo Bang’s Artist Lit Yoshi Drops Tape & Interview From Behind Bars – “Life of an Ape”

Check out this interview with Lit Yoshi, who talks about his latest mixtape “Life of an Ape.” Read more!

Fredo Bang’s artist, Lit Yoshi, drops a brand new mixtape, LIfe of an Ape today. The incarcerated Baton Rouge rapper kept himself busy in the studio while on house arrest awaiting trial and today is unleashing 21 tracks of pure street fire.

Life of an Ape is light on features – Fredo Bang, Lil Loaded, Sevenhardawy, Big 30, Pooh Shiesty and his own artist, Hotboydue have the honors – but Yoshi has no trouble carrying this project alone. He is definitely not short on subject matter as he waits on decisions filed by his recently-hired new attorney.

Lit Yoshi rose to fame alongside Fredo Bang on the banger, Again, after signing to the former’s Bang Biz Ent label at only 19. Yoshi followed that hit with Straight Facts which garnered him his first 1M views on his own merit. 2021 saw Fredo and Yoshi arrested in Miami after the roommates were the subjects of a Federal search. Lit Yoshi currently resides at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Yoshi’s manager was able to catch up with the rapper by phone recently to discuss his new project and how he’s holding up. You can read that interview below.

Why did you name the project Life of an Ape?

Lit Yoshi: If you know me you know I represent those three letters TBG for those that don’t know what that means. That’s ‘top boy gorilla” which my uncle IVY started. RIP IVY . However I got a song on the project called life of an ape that will give you a better insight on why I named the project life of an ape.

Tell us about your features on the project?

Lit Yoshi: Self-explanatory them my brothers and right now it’s all about family. Maybe later I can get into bigger features. But all we got is us right now. By the way go on YouTube and check out my 1st signed Artists on Head Youngin records Hotboydue. We have a lot of entertainment and a lot of talent.

Tell us how you came up with the 21 tracks on the project?

Lit Yoshi: I was on house arrest so the only thing to do was go to the studio and come back home so I spent a lot of my time in the studio.

How do you feel about your headspace right now?

Lit Yoshi: I need them to know as a man I stand tall and I’m going to make it. Also keep me in your prayers. I have more court dates coming. I’m back in court to make things right. This has helped me open my eyes to see what is real and what is fake around me. All we got is us god and God

What’s your favorite song on the project?

Lit Yoshi: Basically all of them but I’m gonna go with Head Youngin because it’s featuring the best upcoming rapper out of Baton Rouge Louisiana right now.

What does Head Youngin mean to you?

Lit Yoshi: Head Youngin is symbolic of me being on top young. Meaning my maturity level ain’t equal to the average person my age. I know some 40 to 50 year old kids. I also know some 18, 19 year old grown men.

What do you want people to know about from listening to your project?

Lit Yoshi: I want people to know who I am. I want people to know about me. I want people to know when they listen to me they’re listening to some real s###. I want them to know I am the real deal. I’m not a fake.

Tell me about your upbringing?

Lit Yoshi: My real name is Meyoshi Edwards. I grew up with both my mother and father. Middle child to two sisters. I grew up playing basketball in high school. But I always love going to be in the streets. I got expelled from two high schools. But lucky for me I was still able to get a real high school diploma and 2020.

What was your life after high school?

Lit Yoshi: I started rapping when I was 18 years old. I didn’t take rapping seriously, I did it for fun. My uncle IVY, the owner of TBG, put me in the label. On the label was Fredo Bang, Boulevard Quick and G Money. One day I noticed all three of them were in jail. And I was the only one left to represent the label. So I started rapping.

But as soon as they came out, I was back to being in the streets. But after being in jail two or three times. I decided to take wrapping seriously. The streets are no longer for me. I got with Fredo Bang . Did a couple songs with him. Saw my first million views on YouTube on my track Again ft Freddo. So I signed to Bang Biz as Fredo‘s first artist.