After “Ready,” Los Angeles recording artist Litty Rik releases his anticipated follow-up single “Money Freak” last week, which will appear on the highly-anticipated project, out late-2021/early 2022. the track differs from the previous released, this time around, Rik hits the club for a night to celebrate the good life. “This one is for them Clubs, “Money Freak is def a Slapper out the West,” says Rik in a press release.

Ambitious to usher in a new regime on the West Coast, known as the New West, Litty Rik is meant for the stage with his unique sound. He is ready to share his unique style with the music industry. His feel-good sound will take the music industry in a new direction. “Money Freak” is a perfect origin point for newfound fans.

“Money Freak” and “Ready” will appear on Rik forthcoming effort. For more on Litty Rik ahead of the project, follow the rising star on social media. Rik’s latest single is produced by Steelz.

Listen to Litty Rik’s new single below, courtesy of Spotify and Connect with Litty Rik:https://www.instagram.com/littyrik/

https://twitter.com/littyrikhttps://www.facebook.com/littyrikofficial