Live This Life Is A Standout Track From AustinTheManager’s EP Archives

“Live This Life” is about going day to day and doing nothing but making sure you chase your dreams and find success in the things that you love doing and the things you are passionate about.

Closing the Archives EP from AustinTheManager, Live This Life carries the project all the way to the end. After five songs leading up to it, Live This Life is the perfect closer to an already outstanding EP from AustinTheManager as well as all artists involved.

Rabz and Uncle Nuu are featured on this closing track; the song certainly defines saving the best for last. Clocking in at just two minutes, this song is just enough to carry the EP into being a very memorable piece of music from this summer.

The track is about going day to day and doing nothing but making sure you chase your dreams and find success in the things that you love doing and the things you are passionate about. Finishing this EP with a strong message makes this music even more memorable as you leave the listening experience with dwelling thoughts over the lyrics and great production you’ve just heard.

Be sure to give the entire EP a listen as well as this track in particular, as you’ll quickly be able to see why they saved this track for last. From beginning to end, this track is carried by great movement in the production and great everflowing lyrics from both Rabz and Uncle Nuu. You can give Live This Life, featuring Rabz and Uncle Nuu, off of AustinTheManager ‘s EP, Archives, a listen through on Spotify here and you can check out and keep up with AustinTheManagerdaily on Instagram here, watch his personal YouTube channel here, as well as watch his TikTok channel, here.