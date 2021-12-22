Living the Dream: How DJ Nicky Rizz Made His Wildest Dreams Come True

According to DJ Nicky, even though his journey to stardom has not been easy, he has managed to establish his spot by remaining dedicated to his passion.

Every dream begins with a dreamer, and for DJ Nicky Rizz, it all started years ago. From a young age, Nicky found himself drawn to music. He enjoyed listening to various songs, and he developed a passion for Djing. He is one of the youngest out of the world-famous Heavy Hitters crew and has performed at high-end events across NYC and other states.

According to DJ Nicky, even though his journey to stardom has not been easy, he has managed to establish his spot by remaining dedicated to his passion. He says that, like any other industry, getting into the music scene is competitive, and some people will try to discourage you. However, what’s important is your desire and determination to succeed and think of more creative ideas to help you be unique.

While he didn’t shoot to fame from the word go, DJ Nicky started honing his skills early. He would attend events in his neighborhood and interact with other DJ’s which helped him build a vast network. The skills and experience he has accrued over the years are now set him apart in the industry.

He is popularly known for his energetic performances, diversity, and perfect selection of music. DJ Nicky says that, with every event, his goal is to bring out the best in every attendee and create mixes that everyone loves. This has allowed him to achieve fame and make club appearances in New York and beyond.

Success is not an overnight process, say, DJ Nicky. It’s a journey, and it takes a lot of patience, resilience, and effort. He notes to get to where he is today, he had to start from the bottom and learn to create his own opportunities. It was through his hard work and incredible talent that the Heavy Hitters crew recognized him, and in 2019, DJ Nicky was nominated into the group.

He encourages upcoming DJs to believe in their abilities, works hard, and never give up on their goals. Rather than waiting for the perfect opportunity, start small and build from there, says DJ Nicky. He says that the best way to gain experience is by being in the field and interacting with others. This will also help you expand your network and pave the way for more opportunities.

As a beginner DJ, there’s a lot of pressure, and you are often tasked with the opening time slot. This means it’s up to you to set the event’s mood, ambiance, and overall success. DJ Nicky states while it’s challenging, it helps prepare you and gives you room to perfect your skills. He says that the experience he gained has greatly impacted his career.

As he continues to thrive, DJ Nicky shows us that we, too, can turn our dreams into reality. Asked about the future, he says he would like to be on the radio someday and perform at more events in the US and across the globe.