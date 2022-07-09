AllHipHop

Lloyd Banks Shows COTI2 IS On The Way, New Song And Tracklisting Released

LLOYD BANKS - The Course of the Inevitable 2
LLOYD BANKS! The Course of the Inevitable 2 is coming and we are excited to see. Click here for the tracklisting and lead single, “Fell in Love.” @Lloydbanks

Lloyd Banks is back like he never left. He’s still following a traditional path dropping quality material instead of splattering the internet with random songs. Last year he dropped COTI and this year COTI2 is on the way. The Queens legend has revealed the tracklisting for the sequel, which leads us right through the middle of the year. Get ready for The Course of the Inevitable 2. Lets go!

  1. IMPACT
  2. NO REWARD
  3. 3. MENACE (CONWAY THE MACHINE)
  4. LIVING PROOF on BENNY THE BUTCHER
  5. VALUE OF A CHECK
  6. POWER STEERING (JADAKISS)
  7. FELL IN LOVE
  8. SOCIALIZE
  9. MURDA WON
  10. DON’T SWITCH UP (TONY YAYO)
  11. 11. DEAD ROSES
  12. 12. TRAPPED
  13. TRAFFIC (VADO & DAVE EAST)
  14. 14. ON MY WAY THROUGH HELL