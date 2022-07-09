Lloyd Banks Shows COTI2 IS On The Way, New Song And Tracklisting Released

Lloyd Banks is back like he never left. He’s still following a traditional path dropping quality material instead of splattering the internet with random songs. Last year he dropped COTI and this year COTI2 is on the way. The Queens legend has revealed the tracklisting for the sequel, which leads us right through the middle of the year. Get ready for The Course of the Inevitable 2. Lets go!
- IMPACT
- NO REWARD
- 3. MENACE (CONWAY THE MACHINE)
- LIVING PROOF on BENNY THE BUTCHER
- VALUE OF A CHECK
- POWER STEERING (JADAKISS)
- FELL IN LOVE
- SOCIALIZE
- MURDA WON
- DON’T SWITCH UP (TONY YAYO)
- 11. DEAD ROSES
- 12. TRAPPED
- TRAFFIC (VADO & DAVE EAST)
- 14. ON MY WAY THROUGH HELL