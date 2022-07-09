Lloyd Banks Shows COTI2 IS On The Way, New Song And Tracklisting Released

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

LLOYD BANKS! The Course of the Inevitable 2 is coming and we are excited to see. Click here for the tracklisting and lead single, “Fell in Love.” @Lloydbanks

Lloyd Banks is back like he never left. He’s still following a traditional path dropping quality material instead of splattering the internet with random songs. Last year he dropped COTI and this year COTI2 is on the way. The Queens legend has revealed the tracklisting for the sequel, which leads us right through the middle of the year. Get ready for The Course of the Inevitable 2. Lets go!

IMPACT NO REWARD 3. MENACE (CONWAY THE MACHINE) LIVING PROOF on BENNY THE BUTCHER VALUE OF A CHECK POWER STEERING (JADAKISS) FELL IN LOVE SOCIALIZE MURDA WON DON’T SWITCH UP (TONY YAYO) 11. DEAD ROSES 12. TRAPPED TRAFFIC (VADO & DAVE EAST) 14. ON MY WAY THROUGH HELL