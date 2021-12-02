Lokolil, An Emerging Artist On The Verge Of Fame

Lokolil is a 21-year-old East Coast recording artist hailing from the Bronx, New York. For the fast-rising star, music has always piqued his interest. Growing up the artist was influenced by a few amazing artists like Tupac and DMX, and you can definitely see their impact in Lokolil’s style and flow. Lokolil, whose real name is Khalil Durden, has been highly […]

Lokolil is a 21-year-old East Coast recording artist hailing from the Bronx, New York. For the fast-rising star, music has always piqued his interest. Growing up the artist was influenced by a few amazing artists like Tupac and DMX, and you can definitely see their impact in Lokolil’s style and flow. Lokolil, whose real name is Khalil Durden, has been highly motivated and supported by his father in his passion for music. Unfortunately, Lokolil’s father, who was a Wu-Tang Clan affiliate, has recently been found dead and this has motivated Lokolil to fulfill his father’s and his own dream of becoming one of the leading artists from the Bronx.

Lokolil has made it his mission to turn his life events and early childhood memories, such as street violence and hardships, into impactful stories that he can share it with the world through his music.

“As a veteran in the streets, I’ve seen and heard it all – most of which would terrify the average person,” Lokolil says. “While my life experiences have had a dramatic impact on me, I refuse to let them define who I am and want to rise above society’s expectations. The easiest way for me to do this was by picking up a mic and learning Bronx Drill, which is one of the top breakout eras of the industry.”

Lokolil’s first and only music video “You Are My High” has already racked up over 300k views on YouTube

“I released this song because I love that sample I kept hearing it and I’m like I need a beat to this sample. Came across it on YouTube & it was lit from there.” The artist tells us.

His music is powerful and it is exactly what he needed to share his stories and make a name for himself and his family. Lokolil has two young kids and is committed to creating a wonderful life for them and his entire family through his music. Lokolil and his song have already been featured on many major hip-hop outlets and his Spotify and YouTube are quickly growing too!

While many upcoming artists struggle to make it to the top, Lokolil is proving to be an enigma in the music scene, and just after releasing one song is being seen as the next big star in the industry.

Check him out on Instagram @officiallokolil for the latest updates and new releases.