Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Be sure to stream “The Sellout” on your preferred DSP if you haven’t already!

Long Island-native King Nova delivers another visual from his recent LP, “The Sellout,” this time for “Stick Slide.” The track / visual features New York lyricist Nino Man, and ‘the Biggest Blogger In The World,’ ItsBizkit.

Check out the full video below, and be sure to stream “The Sellout” on your preferred DSP if you haven’t already!