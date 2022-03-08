Lord Jessiah Drops “Rotten To The Veins” From His ‘Time Waits For No One’ Album

This 14-track banger entitled ‘Time Waits For No One’ also features favorites from the D including DJ Los and llahdayz and NYC mainstays Mickey Factz, Bub Rock, Solomon Childs, and more.

In the third offering of his career following his “Grounds Of Detroit(G.O.D.) series, Black Day In July Presents Lord Jessiah’s Time Waits For No One project – exclusively produced by Bronze Nazareth, which is a guaranteed plus for Wu-Tang fans.

This 14-track banger entitled ‘Time Waits For No One’ also features favorites from the D including DJ Los and llahdayz and NYC mainstays Mickey Factz, Bub Rock, Solomon Childs, and more. “Rotten To The Veins” gets the assist from Ty Farris and Recognize Ali, which is featured below.