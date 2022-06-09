Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Raymond Alan has garnered quite the fan base, getting love on all of his tracks and being booked for festival performances with crowds of over 10,000 people.

Los Angeles hitmaker Raymond Alan is flourishing through his authenticity as a creator. His stability as a branding genius and tastemaker has brought him to the top of the L.A. rap game. With experience as an opening act for some of the biggest stars in the region and new music coming soon, the world should get ready for Raymond Alan.

Growing up in South Central, Los Angeles is not an easy feat, let alone making it to see your dreams come true. Raymond Alan is blessed in that regard, as he was able to make his career a reality from home in L.A. Beginning his journey in high school inspired by his rapping older brother, Raymond started making music early and learned the tricks of the trade.

Since then he’s garnered quite the fan base, getting love on all of his tracks and being booked for festival performances with crowds of over 10,000 people. His latest release, “Uncertain” is an introspective thesis of Raymond Alan’s mindset and growth as an artist over the years. He plans to release his next project, a delayed winter release, very soon.