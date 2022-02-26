Lost Boy Record’s Aon The Artist Is Dropping New Music Soon

Aon The Artist has released new music, but is about to release new songs anyway!

Originally from Seattle, Aon The Artist built foundations as a Hip-Hop artist with his unique sound and melodic songwriting abilities. The artist has released multiple bangers, amassing more than 1 million streams on Spotify alone. His most listened-to single “Exes to the Side”, recently passed over 350,000 streams.

After taking a short hiatus to build his business, Aon The Artist said he will be making a return to all streaming platforms soon. The creative has been teasing the new release across social media for some time now.

While you wait for the new song, listen to Aon The Artist Below: