Love Keyyz Belts Her Heart Out on New Album “I Could Be Dreaming”

Love Keyyz is a Cincinnati native, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, pianist, and model. Love Keyyz grew up in the inner city, constantly facing adversity, but her drive, motivation, and hard work towards a vision that only she could see made her stand out. Love Keyyz got her musical pseudonym by taking her nickname, “Keyyz,” – based on her actual name – and adding to it. “I’m a lover girl, and I write about love all the time.” Love Keyyz’s continued, “I’d always end everything with ‘Love, Keyyz,’ so people started to assume my name was Love Keyyz.” In 2010, she began making YouTube videos that showcased her personality and raw singing talent.

As Love Keyyz started gaining traction from the videos, she started writing her own music in 2012 and taught herself how to play the piano. In 2018, the songstress moved to L.A. True to her name, Love Keyyz’s discography consists of plenty of love songs. Shortly after her move to L.A., in 2019, Love Keyyz released her most notable project, “Naked.” The EP, “Naked,” was executively produced and written entirely by Love Keyyz, and garnered a lot of attention. “Naked” peaked at #59 on Apple Music’s R&B Top 200 – a feat she accomplished with no marketing and no record label. Being in Los Angeles encouraged her to be a better musician, so she enrolled in music school later that year; recently graduating with 4 certificates and 2 degrees in music. Studying with two of L.A.’s finest private instructors helped her cultivate her already tremendous sound, and with those skills, Love Keyyz created her newly released, critically acclaimed album, “I Could Be Dreaming.”

“I Could Be Dreaming” is a Soulful R&B Journey

“I Could Be Dreaming” starts off with the dreamy “Never Thought” and ends with the confident, aggressive “P.A.N.” Love Keyyz utilizes her strong singing prowess to tell a beautiful love story that turns out to not be so blissful. “I Could Be Dreaming” is based on Love Keyyz’s recent relationship. The contrast between the records makes “I Could Be Dreaming” feel like a double album. “It’s sort of a Side A/Side B project. Heaven and hell, so to speak,” Love Keyyz states. “I Could Be Dreaming” begins with songs about what real love feels like – that true, strong, seemingly unbreakable love. But, then [the album] descends into the pain that derived from the relationship, and later ends with her healing process and growth. Love Keyyz states: “Love comes with a risk. We don’t always get our fairytale, and that’s okay. But, love is so amazing. Love is why life is worth living.”

“I Could Be Dreaming” was written entirely by Love Keyyz, which allowed her to be transparent, and keep the album real and emotion-driven. Not only did she write the album, but she had a hand in the production of the album as well. She based her writing ideas around chord progressions that she composed on the piano. Love Keyyz enlisted her favorite and über-talented pianists Antoine Franklin and Jordan Jackson to add musical elements to the jams. Wasay Waqar produced two tracks and mixed/mastered the entire album.

“I Could Be Dreaming” is an album void of skips, each song is masterful. The album has something for everyone. “I Could Be Dreaming” delivers upbeat 90s nostalgia, Pop vibes, catchy hooks, and so much more. It is a diverse R&B/Soul album that is full of sounds that demonstrates Love Keyyz’s skill set. Love Keyyz plans to really bring the story to life with visuals on the way. The first music video was “P.A.N.” She is also planning a mini-tour starting this summer. So, while fans wait for what’s to come, revel in the non-stop playing of Love Keyyz’s incredible album, “I Could Be Dreaming.”

