Luh Kel Explains Emotional New Single “F Love” 

Check out the music video from the St. Louis native, who is not feeling the “love.”

St. Louis native Luh Kel just dropped his latest single, “F Love,” on all streaming platforms. The single is about a recent break-up and the anger, resentment, and depression of betrayal.

“I just got out of a relationship the week before recording this song. I was feeling all kinds of emotions,” Luh Kel told AllhipHop.com. “I was in LA for a recording trip, that day me and my ex was going back and forth about something. I went in the booth like ‘f### love’.”

The video, directed by Terrius Mykel, follows an intense relationship where Luh Kel proposes, until Luh Kel catching his fiance with another man on the side.

He gets his revenge when he sets fire to the car he bought her earlier in the video. “I really set a car on fire. That’s not after effects!” Luh Kel explained.

The 18-year old broke onto the scene with the Billboard-charting breakout single “Wrong,” in early April of 2019, capturing the attention of Gen-Z with a dance challenger that went viral on TikTok.

A breakout star in the R%B scene, he’s already worked with Queen Naija, Lil Tjay, and Trippe Redd; the latter is featured on his sophomore project “L.O.V.E” that dropped last year.

Signed to Cinematic Music Group, the artist is making major waves with Platinum and Gold singles. Check out the video to see why Luh Kel is over love.