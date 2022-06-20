Luke Revyn Explains How “White Lies” ft. Lil XXEL Came To Be

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Check out this interview with Luke Revyn and take a listen to his new song “White Lies” featuring Lil XXEL.

Luke Revyn is only 20 years old and already finding his niche within the music industry. Bursting onto the scene with his alternative/pop/rock persona, the rising star wears his heart on his sleeve, detailing his journey from being a troubled teen to hopping on a plane in pursuit of becoming music’s next big superstar.

In describing himself, Luke states, “Honestly, I’m just a kid from Hawaii who’s chasing his dream and looking to make a difference in this crazy world.”

Growing up in Hawaii, Luke was constantly immersed in the arts, including joining the school theater, the band, chorus programs, and even playing in his own punk band around town. And while he had his bouts of mental health issues, from clinical depression to learning disabilities, music would be his saving grace.

Fast forward to today, Luke Revyn unveils his newest single and visual for “White Lies.” AllHipHop spoke with Luke Reyvn about the new song and how it all came together.

AllHipHop: You’re from Hawaii, how does that play into your life and career?

Luke Revyn: Growing up on the small Hawaiian island of Kauai has shaped me as a person in so many ways, which have naturally played huge parts in my life and career. I think the biggest thing for me is coming from a small town, I have this unrelenting need to prove to the world that I have something to offer.

AllHipHop: Biggest influences?

Luke Revyn: Classic rock bands such as Led Zeppelin, Guns N Roses, and Motley Crue. However I also really love early 2000’s hard rock like Three Days Grace, Breaking Benjamin, and Papa Roach.

AllHipHop: At what point did you realize this music thing was for real?

Luke Revyn: When I decided to drop outta college, it’s been nothing but real to me since then.

AllHipHop: What was the inspiration behind your name?

Luke Revyn: I’m not religious, but somehow I stumbled upon the Bible verse Luke 12:24 where the Raven was talked about which gave me my original idea of “Luke Raven.” Then I combined that with the first 3 letters of my last name which is Reynolds, leaving me with Luke Reyvn.

AllHipHop: “White Lies” out now, I know you chose Lil XXEL after an “open verse challenge” on your TikTok. What was it about his submission?

Luke Revyn: Honestly, I just really loved how Xxel took into consideration the lyrics that I had written. Rather than doing his own thing, he really added to the story behind the song with his own experiences. On top of that, he’s an extremely talented artist.

AllHipHop: How did the collaborative process happen after that?

Luke Revyn: We just connected through social media and started to discuss the possibilities of doing a collaboration. After throwing some ideas back and forth, we decided we both loved the original takes. He sent me his verse which we got a super quick turn around on, then immediately shot the music video.

AllHipHop: What do you want fans to take from the record?

Luke Revyn: I hope the listeners can have as much fun listening to the song as we did making it!

AllHipHop: What is it you want fans to get from your story?

Luke Revyn: Something that’s really helped me in all aspects of my life was realizing that if I turned what I thought my biggest weaknesses were into my greatest strengths, then there was nothing that could stop me in whatever it is I wanna do.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio?

Luke Revyn: Caffeine, water, and good company!

AllHipHop: What can we expect from your forthcoming debut album?

Luke Revyn: My debut album is going to not only reflect my growth as an artist, but also a person. As well a variety of Luke Reyvn signature sounds displaying my genre bending versatility.

AllHipHop: Goals yourself as an artist at this point of your career?

Luke Revyn: My biggest goals as of right now are to release my debut album, get on the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine, and keep growing my amazing community of supporters, friends, and family!