Lupe is one of our favorites over here so with his upcoming full-length Drill Music In Zion on the horizon you knew we were going to support this new joint “Hustlaz.” But this joint is actually and old song recorded years ago just seeing the light of day today.

This new deep cut titled “Hustlaz” was originally recorded early in his career–even before the release of his classic debut album Food & Liquor. So this is a THROWBACK and you can hear the “Kick Push” /pre-Food & Liquor sound. “Hustlaz” will appear on Chill’s Spotlight 2, 1st & 15th’s upcoming EP.

Lupe Fiasco – “Hustlaz” – https://orcd.co/hustlaz